Announcing May’s Theme: #SewcialistsLoveMMMay !

Yes, that’s right: This May we are celebrating Me-Made May! Or more specifically, we are celebrating the 9 years of community building, inspiration, and personal growth that Me-Made May has brought the sewing community!

As I’m sure you all know, Me-Made May is hosted by Zoe from So Zo’ What Do You Know. As Zoe explained in the announcement post for Me-Made May 2018,

“Me-Made-May ’18 (#MMMay18 for social media interaction) is a challenge designed to encourage people who sew/knit/crochet/refashion/upcycle garments for themselves to wear and love them more. This challenge works on both a personal and community level. The participants decide the specifics of their own challenge, so that the month is appropriate and challenging for them (more on this below), and aim to fulfil that pledge for the duration of May 2018. Some participants also choose to document their challenge photographically (though this is in no way compulsory for taking part) and share them with other participants.”

So, in honour of Me-Made May, and its focus on community building, sustainable sewing, and creating a wearable wardrobe, we here at the Sewcialists have a fun two months of inspiration and discussion posts lined up in April and May, including:

an interview with Zoe about why she runs MMM

tips for tracking your MMM experience, beyond (or instead of) daily selfies

first-time participants and long-time MMMers reflecting on what they learn through MMM

a look at MMM around the world

inspiration for refashioning clothes so they’ll get worn and enjoyed

ideas for evaluating your wardrobe and filling gaps

… and much more!

Our goal is to pay tribute to Me-Made May, not to usurp it. Think of our theme month as the meta-discussion about Me-Made May — like meeting up with several hundred of your favourite sewing friends to chat while you all work on challenging yourselves!

Participants should still sign up with their pledge on Zoe’s blog, and use the hashtag #MMMay18 on any social media posts. However, if you are sharing about what MMM means to you, what you are learning, and any refashions or sewing to improve your wardrobe, then tag us too with #SewcialistsLoveMMMay !

Have you participated in Me-Made May before? Are you planning on participating this year? We’d love to hear from you in the comments! We’ll also be reaching out on Saturday, April 7th for a total of 6 volunteer authors from the blog (7am EST) and Instagram (7pm EST) to write about their take on #SewcialistsLoveMMMay. Watch this space — it’s first come, first served, and the spots always fill up quickly!