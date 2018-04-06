Who We Are: Not Included

When I started reading sewing blogs around 2010 and became a sewing blogger in 2012, I don’t recall coming across many plus size sewing blogs. I was so inspired by all of the interesting and unique creations that sewists were making that I didn’t think much about how most of the bloggers I read fit into a similar mold (i.e. slim/white) and different sizes and ethnicities were not represented. That isn’t to say that sewing bloggers of various sizes and ethnic backgrounds weren’t blogging — I just did not see them among the popular blogs in my feed. I was used to being underrepresented as a multi-ethnic woman of size and the fact that no one ever looked like me wasn’t unusual. The popular indie patterns had small size ranges and there wasn’t much diversity. I never felt like I was included in any of those cliques. I had to grade patterns up to fit, which is something that never really bothered me as I just assumed that I was different from the norm.
In 2014 we created the Curvy Sewing Collective and I discovered an entire new part of the sewing community that I actually fit into. As our site grew to 100k + followers, I found out how many other people did not fit into that small size mold. I’m not sure why this surprised me as I can look out at the women in my community and most look more like me than that small size mold that was prevalent in the sewing and fashion industry. The average size of an American woman is a 16, so why was (is!) the sewing community focused so much on a small size chart? More than half of the sewists I’ve encountered in the last year identify themselves more with being “curvy” than small, slim, and/or petite. It’s obvious that a change was needed as more pattern companies attempted to fill that void by expanding their size charts or developing patterns drafted for plus-size bodies. Moving forward, the last few years have felt like a renaissance not just for curvy gals, but I’ve felt a more inclusive place for everyone. I no longer felt like the anomaly.
That is until now….
In December 2017, a group of bloggers created a year long sewing challenge with a list of indie sewing patterns. None of those patterns went into the plus-size range. It felt like 2010 again. We weren’t moving forward, we were moving backward with a focus on that small size sewist again. Then in January I noticed that one of the “Big 4” companies was ignoring plus-size sewists on their social media and had not shared a plus-size image on social media since July 2017 — and it was one of their pattern samples. I looked through their social media feeds and saw how the white/slim sewist dominated. I sent an email to that company and three months later, I have yet to hear back and nothing has changed. Another Big 4 company started a sewalong this year featuring a group of bloggers without a plus-size sewist (*edit — they have now added a plus-size sewist*). Just when I think things are changing, the sewing community regresses.
If you don’t fit into that mold that the sewing community seems to think is the “average” person, how do you feel? As someone whose ethnicity and body shape is rarely represented, I often feel like these pattern companies and sewing bloggers just don’t care. If they did, they might expand their size ranges, develop inclusive sewing challenges, or at the very least share images of a diverse range of sewists wearing their patterns. I know I’m not alone as I often hear others complaining of this same thing.
This lack of size inclusivity and ethnic diversity makes me feel unwanted. Like others have acknowledged, I often feel like I shouldn’t be supporting pattern companies that don’t bother to expand their size range or include non-white models in their pattern photos and advertising. To me, it’s even worse when you share sewing projects of many different sewists and not one of them is plus-size. In this age of hashtags, how hard is it to include diverse body shapes and people from different ethnic groups? Why are we being left out? It’s discrimination. There’s no other way to say it, especially when we write letters, leave comments and voice our opinions and we are still ignored. To me, it’s starting to feel like not only are we not included, we are left out for a reason, and there’s no positive way to spin that.
Tanya is an editor at the Curvy Sewing Collective, and blogs at http://tanyamaile.com/ . You can find her on Instagram at @tanyamaile .
Editor’s Note: We are still accepting 1-3 paragraph submissions about your experiences being a plus-size/curvy sewist! Email us at sewcialists@gmail.com if you want to share!
20 thoughts on “Who We Are: Not Included”
When you think of the amount of curvy women out there sewing the pattern companies can’t even work out that it’s a lucrative market. Some indies are doing great work with their sizing of patterns and guess what? That’s where I choose to spend my money. I am an older sewist and always on the lookout on Instagram for how an outfit looks on curvy and ‘mature’ woman 🙂before I buy it.
I love all your outfits byetheway
Wow! Timely post! I too have been brewing over this very same observation. Makes me really sad that the online sewing community is not as inclusive as we should be. I am seeing more inclusiveness in the fashion online presence and definitely more in some retail brands like Modcloth so surprising there is an opposite swing in the sewing world. No way around it, it feels awful.
Thank you for this. So much of what you wrote hit a cord for me. It is really frustrating when the “new” indies launch and still don’t get it. One of the pattern companies that really annoyed my was The Maker’s Atelier. They had a mature and lux vibe. Definitely appealing to an older customer, but it was beauty only offered to the thin, older woman. After reviewing the patterns just now, I can see their complete lack of shaping, I guess it is more of the brand aesthetic that appeals. A gets me mad just thinking about it again! 😉
Thanks so much for this piece, it was really eye opening. I had never stopped to think about whether some of the challenges I see on instagram lack inclusivity. Is there anything that normal sewists on social media can do in our own feeds and blogs to make sure they are as welcoming and open to all shapes, sizes, backgrounds as possible? I don’t make patterns or run challenges or re-share others’ photos but I would hate to think that I’m contributing to normalizing the ideal of average-sized white woman in a way that could be off-putting to some. So if there is anything that is ordinary low-profile sewists should also be doing to keep this lovely community a safe space for all, please feel free to share!
Lots of things! ****Remember that mainstream/idealized does not equal ‘normal’.**** Seek out diverse sewers on IG – an easy way to is to follow a challenge hashtag, like #miymarch or #sewphotohop, etc, and look for diverse styles, ages, races, even languages (IG translates pretty well, thank goodness). Among them you’ll find people whose style/writing/family/pets you like – promise! Also, reading and commenting on blog posts like this will get you thinking, and more aware, and that’s huge. 🙂 Good luck!
Thanks for the tips!
I must say I also thought Beck meant ‘small-sized’ when she said normal, but reading her comment I realized she probably meant normal as in not owning a pattern company, organizing a community challenge or anything of the sorts.
Thanks for bringing up these issues. I have noticed this bias also in sewing contests. There will be many entrants of all shapes, colors, ages and sizes, but almost always a thin woman wins – usually white, and more often than not, young.
I agree. I’m over 50 and don’t feel represented. I still want to dress vibrantly, but don’t want to look like mutton dressed as lamb! Also, “curvy” is always used to describe women with hourglass figures. I’m apple shaped, busty, and plus sized and don’t feel that even by the “curvy” community sees that.
Honestly I feel that us curvy types are acknowledged much more in the sewing world than in ready-to-wear, where clothing to fit us (often not very attractive) is off in some corner, or only available online, or totally shunned by many brands. I think the reason why the curvy share of the RTW market is so low, despite our numbers, is that clothing brands still don’t get us. And that has driven the market for curvy sized sewing patterns as many of us have started making our own fashionable well-fitting clothes.
As a beginning garment sewer I was saddened to see that most of the patterns available are very much in line with RTW available clothing, designed with thinner less busty people in mind. I want to sew my own clothes so that I too have a variety and fun stylish clothing. I didn’t realize I would run into the same issue as I do in clothing stores…off in a corner with limited selection and style. I am frustrated also and agree with your blog statements. WHERE ARE ALL AGES, ALL RACES AND ALL SIZES represented? I guess more voices are needed. Consider this voice added to the question of why not include all?
I think the issue goes back to the education/training that’s available. Commercial pattern designers and RTW pattern drafters generally are taught in the same college courses – and most of those teach drafting from an idealized sloper. Until Fashion Arts/Design programs start offering professional level courses in creating and working with plus sized slopers, it’s going to be a small subset of independent (often self-taught) designers who draft outside the ‘standard’.
I totally agree with your post. As a very short (under 5 foot) curvy professional I have found it very difficult to find patterns that fit or will look great on me. I have become adapt at altering the big 4 patterns and have found a few indie patterns that work well. The lack of uniformity in sizing among some indie patterns has been really off-putting from one pattern to the next within the company’s line. Buying RTW is out of the question–my closet for the last 45 years has been exclusively me-made with the exception of winter parkas (hard to find the heavy insulation needed for prairie winters in Canada. I have really enjoyed blogs and posts on the CSC from sewists who are in the height challenged category–they give me an idea of what can be altered to fit shorties like me. Thanks so much for your post. Right on!
YAY for all you say so well here Tanya! I’ve certainly noticed this as I’m sure most have – the “runway” model dominates everywhere including the sewing world. But I believe the power of the Curvy blogging network has made a big difference just even in the past 2 years – more and more pattern companies are improving their sizing range and that’s all thanks to women like you 🙂
This is very well said. I’m also a white/standard size sewist, but think that the homogenization of blogs/blog tours/sewalongs/contests/social media/etc is at worst discriminatory and at best – boring! A lack of variety (age, race, ethnicity, style, point of view) is boring and uninspiring, and it seems like so many of us (more than are given credit for by sewing companies or social media) are capable of appreciating the creativity of someone who doesn’t look or dress exactly like ourselves.
Great post! For the last 6 months I’ve started to notice the ‘mold’ my blogroll is bringing to me. I have started to search for different shaped and ethnicity womens blogs, they exist, but it takes some searching.
I’ve always been on top of the ‘normal’ size ranging, while being an average sized women (16). I never felt excluded, but I can imagine others to feel that way.
I do think Erin of Tuesday Stitches is really trying to be as inclusive as possible!
Thank you for saying it, Tanya. As a white, standard size sewist, I notice, care, and add my voice to yours. I want to see people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and beauties represented. A shout out to Erin of Tuesday Stitches, an indie pattern designer who has made inclusivity part of her company mission.
I totally agree Tanya. I found Curvy Sewing when it first came out – I was thrilled!
I also feel older plus sized women of all races are not represented well by any of the pattern makers. (well except petite plus) Do they think we only sew for our adult kids? Or we “retired” from sewing?
I wish more patterns would include cup sizing. Big 4 has a limited range. And it’s especially painful if it’s a complicated bodice. I try to support companies that do have cup sizing, buying only Big 4 with cup sizing, Cashmerette, Pamela’s Patterns has a FBA piece, Love Notions often has a FBA piece, some Hey June, Itch to Stitch in wovens, all Silhouette, etc… to communicate that this is something that I want. The models are often flat chested so it’s hard to see how a garment will look on me. And I think some of this is lack of skill on the part of the indie designer, some beginning designers not know how to work with curves.
I’m so in love with the CSC, but I know there is still a lot of work to do on making that space more inclusive. Recently the Love to Sew Podcast did an episode on beginner sewing. It was going great until they gave beginner friendly pattern recommendations, 7 patterns for the typical smaller size range and 1 for the over size 14 crowd. Really? The average woman is a size 16, but there is only one beginner friendly pattern they would highlight? Come on. I think we can do better.
I’m short and fat, but I’ve never worried about whether I’m ‘represented’ or not (because I’m not–unless all my inspiration was maternity, even though I’m not pregnant). I still enjoy reading blogs of women of different sizes/shapes/colors; I can find inspiration in them, even if I don’t look like them. I can’t understand why we think we need try to guilt/force people to do what we want, rather than just do our own thing and let others follow or not as they wish. Maybe plus size drafting is harder than regular drafting. Maybe the only model an indie designer can afford is herself. Does an indie have to wait to start until they can fit the mold *you* want them to fit? Why doesn’t the curvy sewing collective focus more on the apple shape? Do my curves go the wrong way? The questions are rhetorical obviously, and I’m not trying to start a fight, I just wanted to make you think.