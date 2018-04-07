On Tuesday we announced out theme for May: #SewcialistsLoveMMMay !
Today we are looking for three volunteers who would like to write a post about one of the following topics:
- your current or past experience participating in Me-Made May OR why you’ve never participated in Me-Made May
- tips/tutorials for refashioning RTW or me-made garments so they get more use
- slow sewing one garment your wardrobe really needs
- Do you aim for a 100% me-made wardrobe, or how much me-made is “enough”?
Posts will be due May 1st, and once you are chosen, we’ll discuss the process. We always pick first-come, first-served, with a priority on people who haven’t written for us already this year. We’ll be posting on Instagram at 7pm EST for three volunteers there!
To volunteer, comment and tell us which of the topics you would like to write about!
Thanks!
11 thoughts on “Would you like to write for #SewcialistsLoveMMMay ?”
I would love to contribute to the MeMadeMay theme! It’s my first time participating, and at the moment I’m assessing my wardrobe, taking stock of what I need and what I want. I did contribute to the #sewstripes theme though, so understand that you’re looking for new people. I’ll be following the posts with interest, looking for inspiration!
Thank you! To give more people a chance to contribute, we are saving the spots for new contributors… but we’ll give you a shout if we end up with a open spot! I hope you enjoy doing Me Made May!!!
That’s what I thought! Worth a try though. 😉
😄 Always worth a try! If you are abt to write more often, you could join the Facebook planning group… or hit us up in one of the next challenges!
This is the first year that I will be participating in MeMadeMay. I am a self-taught sewer and designer and I’m writing about my projects in my blog, that has a focus on slow fashion and sustainability. I’d love to write about why I’m participating this year and about the preparations for it. xxx
✅ That sounds great! Can you email us at Sewcialists@gmail.com ? 1️⃣
I can write about how me made may gave me the courage to wear my handmade clothes to work ( in my new job, after a bad experience with handmade clothes at my old job) if you’d like.
That sounds like a really interesting post! I’m trying to remember when you last wrote for us – was it more than 6 months ago?
October – I wrote about the generation gap
Then let’s say yes! ✅ Can you send us an email and we’ll chat? 2️⃣
Sure – thanks