Would you like to write for #SewcialistsLoveMMMay ?

On Tuesday we announced out theme for May: #SewcialistsLoveMMMay !

Today we are looking for three volunteers who would like to write a post about one of the following topics:

your current or past experience participating in Me-Made May OR why you’ve never participated in Me-Made May

tips/tutorials for refashioning RTW or me-made garments so they get more use

slow sewing one garment your wardrobe really needs

Do you aim for a 100% me-made wardrobe, or how much me-made is “enough”?

Posts will be due May 1st, and once you are chosen, we’ll discuss the process. We always pick first-come, first-served, with a priority on people who haven’t written for us already this year. We’ll be posting on Instagram at 7pm EST for three volunteers there!

To volunteer, comment and tell us which of the topics you would like to write about!

Thanks!