Recycle Perfection: recycling clothes into new fashion items

Welcome fellow Sewcialists to my first blog post for the Sewcialists. As part of the #sewcialistsloveMMM theme I’m writing something about my recycling clothes fascination. I started sewing four years ago, when I wasn’t ably to buy my favourite jeans anymore, and got tired of sewing buttons on RTW clothes after wearing them a day or two, and of poor made clothes. My first make was a kind of Chanel jacket made of a coupon (a pre-cut length of fabric), and my second make was — guess what? — a refashion. One year later, in May 2015, I decided to blog about my makes on Sewing à la Carte. I also make dress shirts, boxer shorts, and T-shirts for my husband, as well pencil skirts for our youngest daughter.

Why recycle clothes into new fashion items

The endless need for new clothes results in a lot of sometimes hardly worn clothes. I have two daughters, in their mid 20s, who buy a lot of clothes and sometimes hardly wear them. They always give me their discarded clothes. Some, I will pass on to charity when no buttons are missing, the zipper is still running perfect and there are no stains. The other clothes are for recycling. I’m a lucky person because I’m a a smaller size then my two daughters.

So I use lots of their discarded clothes to make new clothes for myself. Discarded jeans, bags and dress shirts can also have good materials like zippers and buttons that can be re-used.

What is the beauty of recycling clothes into new fashion items?

I look at discarded clothes like I look at fabrics: they give me opportunities to make new fashionable clothes and usable objects. Sometimes discarded clothes can be used to make one new fashionable piece of clothing, but they can also be used in combination with new fabric.

Recycling is the same as sewing with bought fabric: choosing a project, finding a pattern, planning, looking, finding and combining the materials.

Now, before I want to show you some of my makes, I’m going to share my recycling method.

Preparation is the key for Recycle Perfection

I’m not saying this is the perfect way to start a recycle project but this is how I start. I always wash the clothes first to remove stains, and the washing also helps the clothes to give them more or less their original form back.

First I remove zippers, buttons, ribbons, snaps, etc., and then unpick the seams. It’s something I do in the evening when my husband is watching television and we are drinking tea after our day at work. Next I wash all the separate pieces again, and when they are dry, I iron them.

Recycling clothes into new fashion items

My first refashion was a blouse made of the Colette Sorbetto pattern and two dress shirts. When I recycle clothes into new fashion items I try to create classic looking clothes with a twist. The first photo you can see in this post is a top inspired by the Nanoo Lillian dress and is lovely to wear to the office on a hot summer day but also perfect for the holidays.

Breton tops are always fashionable, and a striped maxi tank dress was the perfect material to make one. The 60s-styled lace top is still one of my favourites. I also love this one. It’s made of the wrong side of the fabric, which gives the top texture and the opportunity to try a give a boat neck a different type of finishing.

My newest recycled project for Me-Made May

This JLH Breton style Gable Top is made from a striped dress. I wanted to do some stripes playing with an asymmetrical look for this Sewcialist post. While I was unpicking the dress I was already thinking about the shape of my new top.

I wanted a navy look with a boat neck construction. I also wanted to use an indie pattern that anyone can order. This Gable top pattern is one I have used before. The fit is perfect, it has a classic look and a boat neck, and it is easy to make. The big question is always: do I have enough material in the original garment to do my refashion?

I copied the front and back piece mirrored, to make my asymmetrical look that you can see in the photo. The breast pocket is made in vertical stripes on the horizontal striped part of the gable top. I made the boat neck lower than you can see in most Gable top versions made by others.

A label in the back is the finishing touch.

Using old dress shirts

By time you read this post, my latest make will be almost ready. I’m now about to finish a new dress shirt for my husband. I used a discarded dress shirt that was worn by the boyfriend of our youngest daughter as contrast fabric. My main fabric has some small dark blue squares.

The discarded dark blue dress shirt was a perfect match with this small squares. It’s used to make the back of the shoulder yoke, collar stand, collar and the welt breast pocket. I also used the buttons of the original dress shirt. This photo is a preview. The new dress shirt can be seen on Monday, April 23rd on my blog, and you can also see what pattern I used.

What else can you make of discarded clothes besides new fashion items?

Now you’ve seen some of my recycled clothes made into new fashion, I want to share some other discarded clothes makes like accessories, soft toys, and useful objects. Discarded jeans are perfect to make useful objects like a relaxing neck pillow, a sewing bag, a head phone case, or a laptop case.

The soft parts of the discarded jeans are great for soft toys like this pig:

Sometimes you can use the ‘faded patterns on the fabric’ to create details in your makes like I did in this ‘jeanius’ airplane and jeans whale.

My version of the Elle Puls Chobe bag is a result of a combination of new fabrics and a discarded bag.

Old woollen sweaters can be felted and are great to use for soft toys.

Do you use discarded clothes to make new fashionable items? Do you use them to make items for yourself or children? Have you ever re-used your homemade clothes to update them to become fashionable again?