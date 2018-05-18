Hey Makers!
When I saw the ask go out with this prompt, my immediate response was, “The question of how much me-made is enough?!! I think about this ALL THE DAMN TIME.” Which is embarrassingly true. But first – let me introduce myself: I’m Madeline, @hart_anders on Instagram and hartande on Ravelry. You may have read my contribution to the community post on queer sewists! My insta bio, “Queer woman, seminarian, knitter, sewist, dog owner, Minnesotexan” covers the basics, although I guess I’m Minnesotexuckian these days. My journey with handmade clothes started early, though I only began to make my own in 2014.
I come from a family with a strong tradition of creativity, of make-do and mend, of hand-me-downs and second-hand shops, of over-dying and changing buttons. When shopping, my mom’s refrain was always, “I know you want it, but do you need it?”
That question plagues me. My initial response to the question, “Do you aim for a 100% me-made wardrobe?” is YES! Of course! I’d love to have a wardrobe made entirely by me. Jeans that fit perfectly. Tops that are long enough; that fit just how I want. Sweaters in colors I want; cardigans that button without straining across the chest or hips. Dresses that work for my style. I daydream about this me-made wardrobe. I plot out how to convert my RTW into me-mades – make that body longer, lengthen the hem, shorten that sleeve, take in the waist, add pockets. . . I imagine a smaller closet, with just what I need. I dream a sort of me-made capsule wardrobe, filled with all the things I love and that all work together in a cohesive palette.
#memade for days! Home to celebrate gmom’s 90th birthday! #nofearnewjeans #gingerjeans #closetcasepatterns #willowtank #grainlinestudio #bentonsweater #brooklyntweed #hermioneseverydaysocks #blundstones #handmadewardrobe #sewqueer (thanks to my sister @isabel_hendrix for taking photos that look awesome) (denim from @threadbarefabrics)
And then I think about my beloved second-hand sweaters, sweaters I’ve carefully darned and patched. Or my RTW jeans that have had the crotch repaired because everything else is still good fabric. Dresses I’ve overdyed to give a new life. The two sweaters I inherited from my grandma. My flannel shirt that is so ubiquitous in my wardrobe that I based the colors of my imaginary me-made wardrobe entirely on it. I think about the sweatshirt, missing sleeves and collar, that first entered my life when I was 8 as a hand-me-down, which I still wear. RTW dresses I bought on a whim and loved. All the clothes I’ve taken care of – that cardigan for at least 8 years, those blouses for 6, those jeans for at least 4 years. All the socks I’ve carefully darned, all the tights with the feet cut out since I wear them with boots anyway. The bras that fit, after years of searching.
So, clearly, a 100% me-made wardrobe is not going to work. I’ve got too much RTW I love, and I certainly don’t have the time or money to replace it all with me-mades. Maybe 100% me-made is a goal I head in the general direction of, instead of a finite destination. Here’s where the second part of the question really gets at me – how much me-made is enough? My honest and most immediate answer is “I’ll tell you when I get there.” How much me-made is enough is a delicate balance of time, energy, money, and the current contents of my closet.
That 100% me-made wardrobe. When I was thinking about my #2018makenine, these questions plagued me. How much is enough? Do I need it or do I want it? Do I want it because people in the sewing community I think are cool and interesting have made it? New patterns come out and I want to follow the “in-crowd” and make them, regardless of need/utility/function.
When does my me-made become more about who I aspire to be rather than what I’m wearing? The struggle of creating identity in the midst of social media is real, as is the struggle to differentiate myself. Making has helped me feel at home in my body and my identity, so ensuring that my makes help center me in myself, and don’t become my crutch is key. Am I replacing my RTW purchasing with me-made purchasing? I already own plenty of sweaters; no matter how much I love the knitting process, I don’t need any more. Similarly, see the five pairs of jeans in my dresser. No matter how much I think a pair of mustard yellow jeans would be an awesome addition, the truth is that I really don’t need more jeans.
What about cost? The fibers I love – whether for knitting or sewing – they’re not cheap, and I’m a grad student on a very limited budget. And as much as I love thrifting, I have complicated feelings about thrifting to remake, when you don’t need to shop in a thrift store in the first place. Sustainability? My yarn and fabric: I haven’t the foggiest how sustainably sourced most of these are, because the sustainably sourced and trackable yarns and fabrics are out of reach for me financially. And is making all my own clothes sustainable for me, personally? I have a suspicion that it would begin to suck out the joy of making, if I truly had to make everything I wanted to wear.
How much me made is enough? I think that’s a question each of us has to answer ourselves, based on why we’re doing this and where we’re coming from. I can’t tell you when is enough. Maybe you prefer to sew fun items, not basics, or clothes that aren’t practical. Maybe your sewing practice is all about learning new skills, or working with new fabrics, or you love to knit accessories, and not clothes. Your definition of enough is your own. And mine, for now, is “I’ll let you know when I reach it, but I haven’t yet.”
My #MMMay18 Pledge this year is: I, Madeline (@hart_anders), sign up as a participant of Me-Made-May ’18. I endeavour to wear at least one item of me-made each day during May 2018. I will take good notes of holes in my wardrobe. I will also spend some time each week of MMMay18 documenting my wardrobe and thinking/writing about how much handmade is enough, in a public forum of some-sort.
7 thoughts on “How Much Me-Made Is Enough?”
OOh good question – not sure anyone can aim for 100% – I love giving something a second home
I do too! Just as there are some days where I look down and realize I’m accidentally in entirely me-made, there are some days where I look down and I’m entirely in thrifted/hand-me-downs. Upping my mending skills has been a key feature in feeling like my clothes belong to me and not the other way round.
This is indeed a great question! For me, the standard of “do I need really need this”, is setting the standard too high. Let’s face it, if you live in the developed world and are able to access this blog, you probably don’t NEED a lot of things in your wardrobe. After all, for so many of us, sewing is a creative, not needs-based pursuit. My own personal struggle is to try to stop my sewing habits from echoing the kind of consumer must-have-it-all attitude that turns me off from fast fashion. But I don’t always succeed! This week I decided I needed some more stripes in my wardrobe so bought 5 stripes fabrics. Ummm, one would have done. Guess I’m just still a work in progress…
Fair! That question definitely started as a grocery store admonition to small kiddos, but as we grew older it took on a broader tone to encompass that “must have it all” attitude. And I think there is an interesting conversation to be had on the topic of necessity and the first world, but that conversation would have been way beyond the scope of what I could do here :)!
And I think we’re all works in progress, so you’re certainly not alone there!
I’m with Beck on this one. Its a question I have been asking for months in the quest for sustainable sewing, everything I write about on my blog and also the foundation of the #makeyourstash Instagram challenge I have been co-hosting. I don’t “need” anything and I don’t want my sewing to become DIY fast fashion – obviously this can be in conflict with the enjoyment of making things.
100% me made as a goal seems to be pretty common and I always thought I was the weird one who didn’t have that despite having been a fairly prolific sewer in the past – for me I think its better to be trying to consume less rather than trying to make all my clothes for the sake of it. Recently I’ve been getting more ok with the notion of having an already substantial wardrobe (if I wear all the items in it), letting go of the fact that I have a large fabric stash (not added to it for several months). But ultimately I think its a personal choice as to what you feel works best for you and what factors you want to consider.
I just realized studying my stash that I buy A LOT of fabrics that are just plain pretty. Not fabrics I would wear. I had thought I’d use much of it on my teen daughters. Turns out they were done with dresses, (which they used to love) at age 10.
What to do!
Well first off STOP buying those really cute fabrics! So far so good, only 1 slip!
How much me made do the kids need? Unfortunately I should have never let them know I could sew! LOL! They refuse to stop growing no matter how much hem allowance I leave to pull down later! The 4 teens are so into up-cycling their favorite handmedowns there’s no need for new patterns or large fabric purchases or even stash busting! :o)
For me, I truly need a lot of me-mades right now. I’m hard on my clothes day in and day out. And I finally found my style. So I’m trying to squeeze in 8 -9 (I don’t have any) skirts for me while everyone else (11 at home kids) is waiting for their next garment! agh! LOL!
Loved your post, you look amazing. And your me-mades are great! Thank You for food for thought!
p.s. we live in Central MN, we love TX, we adopted from TX 5x, I’d live there if it wasn’t so hot!
Thanks! Glad I gave you some food for thought! Moving around has made it hard to really curate a wardrobe – the clothes I need in TX are not the clothes I need in MN are not the clothes I need in KY (though KY is a good bridge between the two).
My stash problem is with yarn, not fabric (I’ve been sewing for just over a year; I’ve been knitting for a decade). I’m working hard on letting go of guilt around my yarn stash, some of which has been with me for about many years. Sometimes we buy beautiful things for the sake of having the beautiful thing, and I think we can forgive ourselves that impulse. (Hello variegated silk yarn I’ve had for 6 years, I’m looking right at you). It’s a work in progress, for sure. And I think the best thing we can do is to do what feels right for us – I definitely can’t prescribe a solution that will work perfectly for everyone!