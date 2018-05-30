Me-Made May 2018: What did you learn?

Congratulations on making it to the end of Me-Made May!

We have really enjoyed celebrating Me-Made May here on the Sewcialists. It’s been so neat to see over 1000 photos tagged with #SewcialistsLoveMMMay – go check out the hashtag if you haven’t already!

Me-Made May is the longest running community challenge in the sewing world, at nine years and counting! We love Zoe’s message that Me-Made May is about challenging yourself in whatever way is right for you – it’s not a photo challenge or a competition, but a chance to reflect on your wardrobe and stretch yourself!

So, what have you learned this Me-Made May, either from our posts or from participating yourself! Please let us know below!