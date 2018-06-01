Find out more about the Sewcialists!

Do you ever wonder how and when the Sewcialists started?

It might surprise you that it all began in 2013! We ran theme months for a few years, then went on hiatus. Last June, I announced that we were relaunching, which makes this month the one-year anniversary of our reboot. We’ve gone from 150 followers on Instagram to 9000, and we couldn’t have done it without you.

This month, we’ll be be talking a bit more about our history and how we got here – and asking you where we should go next!

In the mean time, you might enjoy listening to me talk about the Sewcialists on a few podcasts from the past year:

This week I was on the Crafty Planner podcast, talking about why I thought the sewing world needed a blog like the Sewcialists where everyone was represented, and how sewing has helped my own self-confidence. We talk bramaking, plus-size sewing, photography, and much more!

I was on the Love To Sew podcast last fall, and we’re recording a little update interview soon! This was recorded just a couple of month into our relaunch, and the episode really helped our community grow. If you want to know how being a teacher in real life affects my take on the Sewcialists mission, listen to this episode!

I’d love to hear from you – When did you first hear about the Sewcialists? Are you an original member, or new to the fold?