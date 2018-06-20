In my last post, I talked about the incredible community we’ve built here in the last year since our relaunch, and how quickly it’s grown past all my expectations. We want to keep growing, and keep stretching our potential, which is why it’s time to make a few changes!
Most importantly, Sewcialists is quickly outgrowing what I can handle as a single coordinator. I wrote down the tasks I do for the Sewcialists recently, and it was about 70 jobs that need to be done daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly! I can’t keep micromanaging all of that myself, on top of my career and personal blog. I’ve burned out on the Sewcialists once in 2015, and then needed a break from the Curvy Sewing Collective 2 years later. I’m determined not to burn out this time, so I’m bringing in some help!
I’m a proud Sewcialist, but I can’t do it all!
Moving forward, I’ll be one of a team of 6 editors, who will help keep content, social media and community growth going. We’ll still be relying on the 80-person-strong Facebook Blog Team to be part of the process, but now I can delegate control of some areas to others. I always meant to have an editorial team once I’d set the tone for Sewcialists, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally time!
With more hands on deck, we’ll be able to take more projects and expand our scope. To help guide us, we have a community survey coming up so you can tell us what you like, how to improve, and where we should go next. My hope is that as we grow, we can be a louder voice in the community promoting change… while still making friends and having fun through theme months!
Next post, I’ll introduce you to our first Sewcialists Editorial Team: 4 permanent Editors, and 2 guest Editors who will change every six months!
11 thoughts on “Let’s Keep Sewcialists Growing!”
I work for WordPress.com and am happy to help with any “technical” questions you may ever have. Or anything related to WordPress. Not sure if that’s helpful or not!
Ooh, thank you!
This is a great next stage. I love watching Sewcialists grow.
Thank you for being supportive! I’m really excited to see what we can come up with once the work is shared!!
Awesome!!! Looking forward to read more about the new “Team” that will make sewcialists even more exciting!!
You’ll recognise them all from posts in the last year! 😉
This is all so AWESOME Gillian!
Question…I know that the Sewcialists community includes Instagram, this blog and Facebook. I am not on Facebook and am not really planning on joining…but…I’m having a bit of FOMO. What kinds of things happen on the private facebook group?
At this point the private facebook group is mostly co-ordinating authors, editing posts, and brainstorming upcoming themes. I think as long as you keep an eye on here and on instagram you won’t be missing out on the important stuff!
The Blog Group on Facebook is a combo of me asking for help with specific tasks (“Can anyone edit this post by tomorrow?” or “Who wants to write a post for the next theme month?”), and also brainstorming ideas. For example, the team came up with a short list of theme month ideas last fall, which we put to a vote on the blog. We’d love to have you if you ever do join Facebook, but don’t worry about missing something magical! 😉
Can’t wait to meet them! :o)
Hopefully you’ll recognize them all from their posts in the past year!