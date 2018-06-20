Let’s Keep Sewcialists Growing!

In my last post, I talked about the incredible community we’ve built here in the last year since our relaunch, and how quickly it’s grown past all my expectations. We want to keep growing, and keep stretching our potential, which is why it’s time to make a few changes!

Most importantly, Sewcialists is quickly outgrowing what I can handle as a single coordinator. I wrote down the tasks I do for the Sewcialists recently, and it was about 70 jobs that need to be done daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly! I can’t keep micromanaging all of that myself, on top of my career and personal blog. I’ve burned out on the Sewcialists once in 2015, and then needed a break from the Curvy Sewing Collective 2 years later. I’m determined not to burn out this time, so I’m bringing in some help!

I’m a proud Sewcialist, but I can’t do it all!

Moving forward, I’ll be one of a team of 6 editors, who will help keep content, social media and community growth going. We’ll still be relying on the 80-person-strong Facebook Blog Team to be part of the process, but now I can delegate control of some areas to others. I always meant to have an editorial team once I’d set the tone for Sewcialists, and I’m thrilled that it’s finally time!

With more hands on deck, we’ll be able to take more projects and expand our scope. To help guide us, we have a community survey coming up so you can tell us what you like, how to improve, and where we should go next. My hope is that as we grow, we can be a louder voice in the community promoting change… while still making friends and having fun through theme months!

Next post, I’ll introduce you to our first Sewcialists Editorial Team: 4 permanent Editors, and 2 guest Editors who will change every six months!