The Big Sewcialists Survey!

Hi Everyone!

As we celebrate our one-year re-launch anniversary, we would love to hear your thoughts on the new Sewcialists!

We have created a short survey to find out what you like, what you would like to see more of, and what you would add in the future.

Your individual survey responses will be confidential, but we will use them to shape what comes next for the Sewcialists and hopefully to find out a bit more about who are readers are and what they want!

The survey will be open from today until the 4th of July and can be found by clicking on the link below.

Please give us five minutes of your time to make the second year of the new Sewcialists even better than the first. We look forward to hearing from you!