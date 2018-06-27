How to Make Your Own Sewcialists Swag!

Did you notice my Sewcialists t-shirt sneak into a post last week? Well, now you can make your own!

We’ve have two methods for you

using a printable iron-on transfer

using a Cricut/Silhouette machine if you have access to one!

For my t-shirt, I used a printable iron-on transfer. The brand I found locally is Avery Stretchable Fabric Iron-On Transfers. They cost about $12CAD for 5 sheets, and worked very easily in my ink jet printer! I wouldn’t say they are really all that stretchy once iron-on, but I did complicate things by using a nubbly rayon knit instead of a stable cotton! We hope that most people around the world can find something similar without too much hassle.

I do have a few tips:

Follow the instructions!!! Literally, just do what they say. Your transfer might be different than mine! Buy the appropriate transfers for either light or dark fabric. If you are ironing on to jersey, I suggest using a pattern that has positive ease. You don’t want your transfer to stretch and crack the moment you put it on! I used the Tuesday Stitches Ultraviolet Tee, and the boxy shape worked perfectly! Don’t be shy with the iron. Really make sure the edge adhere well. Wash inside out on cold, and hang to dry. I haven’t washed mine yet, but sewists online tell me the transfers should last a year or so with a bit of care. Do a practice run on the same fabric, and then if all else fails, you can applique it onto your garment as a patch! You can do the transfer before or after sewing – it’s up to you!

If you are using iron-on transfers, here’s the file for you: Sewcialists Print Reverse(1) The images are reversed so that they’ll be right way around after your do the transfer! The file includes different sizes, black & white and colour, and your choice of “I’m a Sewcialist” and “Sewcialists” images!

Sewcialist Melissa from https://mahlicadesigns.wordpress.com/ asked a friend with a Cricut to make the decal, and then ironed it on herself! And don’t you love her Sewcialist props of phone and scissors?

If you are lucky enough to have access to a Cricut or Silhouette machine, then we have files ready in SVG and PNG formats. Unfortunately those files are harder to upload onto the blog, so send us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com if you’d like a copy of either file!

Editor Becky made a tote and a tee, and Anna didn’t have a printer, so she did applique instead!

The sky is the limit! To make it easier for you to find the files later, we’ve added them to our “About” page in the blog header.

I’m seriously considering sticking the Sewcialists logo on everything in sight, especially if I can track down someone local with a Cricut or Silhouette who could make me a Sewcialists bumper sticker or water bottle. If you do make something, please tag us on Instagram or send us an email so we can admire your handiwork!