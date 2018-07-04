Would you like to write for Sew Style Hero Month?

Posted on by chloe_deadlycraft

On Monday we announced our theme for August will be Sew Style Hero!

Today we are looking for three new volunteers who would like to write a post about their Sew Style Hero!

This is a bit of a different call for authors to before, because previously we asked for people to write about certain topics or experiences relating to the theme month.  This time, it’s totally open, reflecting the month itself!

You could write about someone who inspires your sewing online, or in real life, and  show us a garment made from that inspiration! Your Style Style Hero could inspire you with fabric choice or colour, or you could make a direct copy-cat version.  You can tell us about a hero who helped you find your style or mojo. Your Sew Style Hero could even be a celebrity, fictional character, or historical figure!

Posts will be due August 1st, and once you are chosen, we’ll discuss the process. We always pick first-come, first-served, from people who haven’t written for us already this year.

To volunteer, comment below and tell us who/what you would like to write about!

8 thoughts on “Would you like to write for Sew Style Hero Month?

  1. Yes please!! I would like to write about my late mum. If not for her I would never have touched a sewing machine, let alone any other crafty things. I want to sew on in her honour!

  5. I’d love to write about my two sewing heroes; total opposites. They are my late mother, who was a trained pattern maker and a perfectionist who still inspires me to do my best and Linda MacPhee, because of her casual but energetic creativity.

