On Monday we announced our theme for August will be Sew Style Hero!
Today we are looking for three new volunteers who would like to write a post about their Sew Style Hero!
This is a bit of a different call for authors to before, because previously we asked for people to write about certain topics or experiences relating to the theme month. This time, it’s totally open, reflecting the month itself!
You could write about someone who inspires your sewing online, or in real life, and show us a garment made from that inspiration! Your Style Style Hero could inspire you with fabric choice or colour, or you could make a direct copy-cat version. You can tell us about a hero who helped you find your style or mojo. Your Sew Style Hero could even be a celebrity, fictional character, or historical figure!
Posts will be due August 1st, and once you are chosen, we’ll discuss the process. We always pick first-come, first-served, from people who haven’t written for us already this year.
To volunteer, comment below and tell us who/what you would like to write about!
8 thoughts on “Would you like to write for Sew Style Hero Month?”
Yes please!! I would like to write about my late mum. If not for her I would never have touched a sewing machine, let alone any other crafty things. I want to sew on in her honour!
That’s a fantastic inspiration! Send us an email at Sewcialists@gmail.com and we’ll chat about what comes next! 1️⃣
I’d love to write about Sheri Pavlovic (“Confessions of a Refashionista” http://awesomesauceasshattery.com/
No matter my refashioning challenge, she’s been there with practical and easy-to-follow tutorials and quirky ideas. I love her approach to things.
2️⃣! Send us an email at Sewcialists@gmail.com and we’ll get started!
I’d love to write about Marcy Harrell of Oonaballoona and sew a dress from wax fabric!
3️⃣ Perfect! Our Oonapalooza month in 2015 was actually the inspiration for the first version of this theme month! Send us an email at Sewcialists@gmail.com!
I’d love to write about Trudy Armstrong at Little Woolie London – her little shop in Bromley, Kent, UK is a mini treasure trove of inspiration! https://www.littlewoollie.co.uk/
I’d love to write about my two sewing heroes; total opposites. They are my late mother, who was a trained pattern maker and a perfectionist who still inspires me to do my best and Linda MacPhee, because of her casual but energetic creativity.