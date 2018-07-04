Would you like to write for Sew Style Hero Month?

On Monday we announced our theme for August will be Sew Style Hero!

Today we are looking for three new volunteers who would like to write a post about their Sew Style Hero!

This is a bit of a different call for authors to before, because previously we asked for people to write about certain topics or experiences relating to the theme month. This time, it’s totally open, reflecting the month itself!

You could write about someone who inspires your sewing online, or in real life, and show us a garment made from that inspiration! Your Style Style Hero could inspire you with fabric choice or colour, or you could make a direct copy-cat version. You can tell us about a hero who helped you find your style or mojo. Your Sew Style Hero could even be a celebrity, fictional character, or historical figure!

Posts will be due August 1st, and once you are chosen, we’ll discuss the process. We always pick first-come, first-served, from people who haven’t written for us already this year.

To volunteer, comment below and tell us who/what you would like to write about!