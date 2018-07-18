My Sew Style Hero: Tanya Hughes

Hey, Sewcialists! I have been enjoying this series and seeing who and what inspires others. I am excited and honored to share with you that Tanya Hughes of Mrs. Hughes is one of my Sew Style Heros. Her style is just awesome! She has this vintage style that spans from the 1920s up through the 1970s. I just cannot handle all the awesome makes she has. She has also made some amazing costumes! Her 1920’s Egyptian dress is one of my favorite makes of hers!
…And then there is her embroidery…oh my gosh…her embroidery! I was dying over her California Poppy Blouse when I first saw it and I still am. She hand embroidered these poppies! Can you believe it? Her stitches are so darn perfect. I wish I could embroider like this, but I am not there yet. If I was, I surely would have made an embroidered garment, but since I cannot I went with something that is completely different from my norm.
I really love her plaid and her floral 1950’s shirtdresses. Tanya has a way of picking fabrics and prints that go so perfectly with the patterns she is stitching up. She wears a lot of bright vibrant colors sewn up into garments that are the perfect nod to a bygone era but still fit perfectly in the modern day. I spent a lot of time searching for fabrics for this project and was so pleased with my finds. I had this amazing orange/gray/navy plaid that I was going to use, but then my husband claimed it for himself. It’s okay though because at the same time I got the plaid I also picked up this gorgeous Bright Pink and Deep Sage Rose Floral on Black Rayon Gauze from Cali Fabrics.
I spent just as much time picking out my pattern. I ended up using McCall’s 7242 in view A. I picked this pattern because when paired with the floral I think it has that retro vibe that Tanya so effortlessly achieves. Also, I have made quite a few other shirtdresses with more structure that I wanted something with a little more lightweight drape to it. I typically make dresses that have fitted bodices that accentuate my curves. This dress is the opposite of that. It has elastic in the waist to gather it and give a looser fit in the bodice.
I love floral prints, but this kind of floral is so outside of my style comfort zone. It is normally one I would skip right over. I am all about trying something new for this theme. It is taking me a bit to get used to on me though, but I think it looks so pretty. I am really glad that I gave it a shot though because I love this dress. It also has sleeves which are not a normal summer dress choice I make. I tend to go for sleeveless dresses since I get so hot in the summer, but this lightweight rayon gauze works with sleeves.
Now I am off to go practice my hand embroidery so I can emulate her embroidered garments next time!
Do you have any Sew Style Heros? What have you made inspired by them?
Sarah also blogs at Musings of a Seamstress or you can find her on Instagram to see more of her sewing/travel/cooking adventures.
7 thoughts on “My Sew Style Hero: Tanya Hughes”
I’ve been following Mrs. Hughes for over a year. Her sewing skills are fabulous! Your dress is lovely and I love the way you’ve paired it with the shoes and belt. Really smart! My style heroine is Style Bee – she’s all over my Pinterest board which I’ve found really helpful when I’m stumped about what to make. Lately I’ve made a cotton Kimono (Nenuphar by Deer & Doe) and now I’m working on the Webster by Cashmerette in linen. Both would fit in Style Bee’s closet 🙂
That print looks terrific on you! Congrats on moving out of your comfort zone!
Thank you for the accolades! I feel very honored. 🙂 I can’t get enough of rayon gauze and that beautiful print pairs so well with that pattern. Elastic waists are also so comfortable for summer. ❤️ Also, I recommend trying out an embroidery transfer pattern. They can make your work look 💯!! 😁
You are a sewing hero of mine too…Love your strong aesthetic and ability to make it shine through…especially when so much of the period pictures are skinny models and fashion plate sketches….
I love your dress. I’m super addicted to roses on fabric- LOL! I prefer to wear my lovely rose fabric on my skirts. I no longer wear dresses. But I always love to look at dresses. A dress with roses is outstanding in my book!
I love Laura Ashley. The first me made I made as an adult was a Laura Ashley dress. Around 1980. I recently re-bought that pattern to make my 15 year old granddaughter the same dress.
Tanya’s sewing is to die for! She truly IS an inspiration to every sewist young and old!
Love following both you and Tanya! Your dress is really beautiful!!
What a great post! I too admire the talented Mrs. Hughes!!! She is always on point! And a great instructor to learn new techniques from! Your dress is fabulous! The style and yes…the beautiful floral! Thanks for sharing your make and encouraging us all to be inspired! ❤