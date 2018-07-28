Lingerie sewing inspiration from Susan (Measure Twice, Cut Once)

Next up to give us some inspiration is Susan from Measure Twice, Cut Once.

Susan is a fashion/pattern designer and teacher who created Measure Twice, Cut Once to share her love of sewing, knowledge of the fashion industry and the joy of creating. Her aim is to provide industry level patterns, instructions and design for the home sewer.

*************************************************************************************

It’s tribute month on the Sewcialists and they have kindly asked me to nominate my 5 all-time favourite and inspirational lingerie sewers.

I love sewing lingerie and feel like I draw inspiration from a wide variety of sources. From girlie to sporty and everything in-between, inspiration can be found not only in the looks and styles but also in the dedication to the craft.

So let’s get to it!

Number 1 is the ever lovely and extremely talented Sarah from Ohhh Lulu: https://www.ohhhlululingerie.com. While her style evolves, it is always so distinctly her, with moody florals, pretty laces and amazing sewing patterns. I own so many of her patterns and every time I use them I am impressed at how well they go together, the thoroughness of the instructions and the impeccable fit.

Number 2 is Novita from Very Purple Person: http://verypurpleperson.com, for true dedication to her craft. She is always sewing and yet every make is made with a precision and attention to detail that inspires me to try harder with every new make. I particularly like that her makes are everyday, utilitarian pieces that look beautiful as well as being functional.

Number 3 is Amy from Cloth Habit: https://clothhabit.com. Every so often a pattern comes into the sewing world that totally changes the landscape. I feel like when Amy released her Watson pattern she encouraged sewers around the world to consider lingerie as something they would make. Suddenly versions were everywhere and people were enjoying the happiness and sense of accomplishment that growing your sewing skills gives to you. It was a big game changer and made sewing lingerie into a more mainstream activity than it had been before.

Number 4 is Karu from Studio Costura Patterns: https://www.studiocostura.com. The sewing world is not just about the English speaking world, and her work is beautiful. I enjoy finding non-English-speaking sewing people from around the world as they can often lead you into a rabbit hole of amazing sewers you have never heard about because they blog in another language. That’s how I feel about Karu — like she is the tip of the iceberg of amazing lingerie sewers expanding their skills and knowledge all in a language that is different to my own and I really like her style.

Number 5 is Natasha from Arte Crafts Bra Making Blog: http://www.bramakingblog.com. She also runs the most amazing Facebook group dedicated to Bra Making: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bramakingforum/. Not only does she share technical theory on her own blog, the Facebook group is a hive of activity bringing together sewers from around the world to talk all things Bras. It is an absolute credit to the admins, the sheer amount of time they spend in there, giving so much time, energy and information about the skills needed to not only sew a bra but draft a pattern, fit, fabrics and pretty much every aspect of Bra making. Highly recommend joining for anyone who wants to expand their knowledge.

I am going to cheat and include a sixth!

Number 6 is Sophie Hines: https://sophiehines.com. She has this very laid back, cool girl, almost sports-like vibe to her styles. I really like her colour combinations and shapes, and truly feel her look has a very significant space in the lingerie sewing world.

Sewing lingerie, from bras to knickers, is not hard! You’ll need to source a few things like elastics and some hardware, but once you get in to it you will really enjoy the sense of accomplishment it gives you. Yeah sure, your first pair of knickers may be huge and have wonky elastic but your second pair are going to be a whole lot better, and then every pair from there on in is just going to get better and better.

Have fun and enjoy yourself! Are there any lingerie makers who inspire you to do a tribute-project for Sew Style Hero Month?