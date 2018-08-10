Sewcialists Survey: The community has spoken!

Dear all,
My name is Anna (@petersilieundco) and on behalf of the whole Sewcialists blog team, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone that has taken part in our Sewcialists survey! This survey will help us develop our platform to reach and represent as many different sewists as possible in the future, and we are thrilled that over 500 of you responded!
Let’s start with the interesting part: the results and some take-away messages!
Who are we?!
32% of us only sew, but the majority part of the Sewcialists community is a a very creative bunch:
Staying in touch:
We were of course very curious how YOU stay in touch with our blog! A large proportion connect directly via the blog. Also, as became clear in the open answer possibility: lots of you love that we also share everything via Instagram. However (unfortunately) the algorithm does not always work in our favour, which means that not all of you will see every post! I personally would recommend (especially if you like to follow more blogs) to use a blog-reader such as Bloglovin or the more “traditional” Feedly. This would be a great way for non-social-media users to keep in touch! (Concerning participation without social media: We are discussing possibilities!)
About the current Sewcialists content!
Easy question: What post format do you like most? Answer: No clear winner.
That inspires a lot of our community members:
But since inclusion is a very big topic for us, it is important to acknowledge, that not everyone is feeling included (yet):
Where to go in the future!?
So what can we change in the future? We got so many amazing responses, especially for our “Who we are” series, but also for theme months. So here are the answers as best condensed as possible, while not trying to miss out on any aspect:
The end (for now)
We are happy to announce that we have added a few new volunteers to our blog team. And if you are still interested in playing a more active role in the community, write us a short email to sewcialists@gmail.com.
And lastly the dominant words in the open question at the end were: love, appreciate, enjoy, keep up (the good work) and really! So let me say: We all love your responses, really appreciate any and all of them, and hope that you enjoy our content in the future as well. Keep up the sewing!
Anna
15 thoughts on “Sewcialists Survey: The community has spoken!”
I have to admit that it was a little gratifying to see that such a relatively large number of people commented about feeling too “average” sometimes making one feel a little left out. It’s sometimes very easy to feel that when you’re an average-sized straight white woman around here, what you have to say isn’t interesting. I’m sure that’s not the intent of the Who We Are series at all, but I can certainly see how the feeling exists, since I’ve felt that myself from time to time. (Which might also explain why someone like me doesn’t put herself out there as much.)
We’re definitely thinking about it! The goal of the Who We Are series was to consider viewpoints that aren’t already well represented in the blogosphere, so naturally we are starting by exploring the peripheries of what is “average” in the sewing blog world. I do feel like a lot of our contributors fall into the typical demographics of the sewing community, but perhaps that is not enough? What categories would you like to see in the Who We Are series that would highlight a story that isn’t told about “average” sewists? I”m all ears! 🙂
If I think of something, I’ll let you know. The only thing I can think of off the top of my head is how our sewing has changed through different life stages, for those of us who have been doing it for awhile. I know my sewing in my late 30s looks very different than it did a decade ago.
Fascinating!! Nice to know who we are reading with!! Love the diversity!
I was really pleased to see what a range of ages we have reading the blog – I think that’s so exciting! We did hear that people want more content from sewists over 50… so I hope we get some volunteers! (Will you write for us sometime? i think I’ve asked before, but we’d love to have you!)
Yes I would love to. I’ll send you something.
Woohoo! 😘
Ha
I’m one of the two under 25 . 😁
But it is fascinating to see how many different hobbies are besides sewing.
Are you?? We’d love to hear from you – would you shoot us an email at sewcialists@gmail.com? I’ve been on the lookout for younger sewists, but either a) they aren’t mentioning their age constantly and I miss it, b) they aren’t blogging and c) I’m too old at 36 and I”m out of the loop! 😉
If you wish I send you an email. I’m the little annoying sister of Anna the author of this article.
😁
AHHHH! Then I know you from Instagram, I think! Anna did such a good job writing this, didn’t she? We love her!
Yes I’m the one sewing the vintage fashion one on instagram.
Anna is when she is doing something, always giving here best and very seriously (the blog boss from our boss 😉)
Interesting results! I did have to giggle though – so many responses to include older sewers, and I had to increase the size of the chart to read it. Now that I think about it, the text on all posts is not the easiest for me to read very long.
Do you ever zoom in on a webpage? I find myself doing it all the time. It’s probably under the “view” toolbar at the top of your browser! I hope that helps! We’ll reformat the blog eventually (it’s on the long list of this to do!) and we’ll keep readability in mind! 😉
I click on my tools and increase the page size! :o) For google chrome browsers that’s the three dots in the right hand corner! Open and see Zoom and increase the percentage! On a Windows browser its the tool looking icon on the far right. Click and you’ll see Zoom there too! Hope this helps! I have only 1 good eye and it has a cataract that is needing removal!