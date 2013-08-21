About

Welcome to the Sewcialist blog! Over the last 5 years, the idea of a “sewcialist” grew from a series of tweets to an active worldwide community!

Our goal is to build community and make everyone feel welcome. So if you’d like to write a post or help run a theme month, just let us know!  You can email us at sewcialists@gmail.com, or find us on Instagram at @sewcialists

Our central hub over at sewcialists.org has a customizable logo generator and the amazing Firehose showing posts from all kinds of Sewcialist blogs!

Thanks for joining us!

Gillian

craftingarainbow.wordpress.com  or @gilliancrafts on IG

One thought on “About

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s