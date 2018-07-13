Sew Style Hero: Ocean’s 8

My name is Becky, and I’m a fashion commitment-phobe. Life is a smorgasborg and I want to WEAR IT ALL.
When I saw the Ocean 8 press & advertising photos of Cate Blanchett’s character, I knew I had to make some menswear-inspired clothes. Next week, I’ll completely change my mind and go Helena Bonham Carter, and so on, but this week, I’m ALL CATE.
There have been a few photos leaked from the set, so I got to work getting the essence, but still have to run kids to soccer practice & buy milk, you know? Me vamped out getting a loaf of bread & kitty litter might get awkward.
But a vest, a button up, some skinny pants & way too much eyeliner? I can do that.
Going for my best tough look!
We’ve got some practical heels…not too crazy…
Closet Case Patterns Skinny Ginger jeans – super dark rinse and unhemmed for the extra long effect. Large sunglasses are a must of course!
The menswear Belvedere waistcoat by Thread Theory. I made Variation 1 without the side vents, removed the broad back curve and deepened the back darts. I may tweak the neckline and armscyes a bit more in future versions, but I’m pretty happy with it. Fully lined makes it so easy to slip off and show the lining. I used a cotton twill for the outside, and a rayon lining.
Button up blouse is mostly a Grainline Archer, completely flat-felled arms, and French seamed everywhere else in a poly-chiffon with re-used pearl shell buttons harvested from an old shirt.
I free-hand hacked the neckline down to a V, and added a tie-neck.
I made the jeans at the end of last year, but the vest and shirt have been a fun add on. They’re a lot more versatile than even shown above. I can throw the vest over a t-shirt if I want to go more Sandra Bullock, or wear the blouse with a skirt if I want to go more Anne Hathaway, or…you get the idea.
Thank you ALL for an amazing #2018portlandfrocktails! We did it! Please comment below if you attended so we can be sure we are all following each other and keeping the love and support going! 💗 See you all again soon! #Repost @westcoastcrafty with @get_repost ・・・ @portlandfrocktails was so lovely this evening! @sewbeckyjo did a fabulous job organizing an inclusive and welcoming celebration of all@things sewing, and the generous sponsors @sewhouse7 @pendletonwm @colettepatterns @boltfabricpdx @moderndomestic @palmerpletsch @josephinesdrygoods @shopwiksten @clutchcamerapdx were amazing! I didn’t take a single photo all night and then quickly got a few outside as we were chatting, not wanting to leave yet. Love the one with @sundaysewing, @sewbeckyjo, @nikkiguillot and lots of other folks, and quick photos of @stitchwellandprosper and Charlotte, and me and Rebecca 💛 So excited for the beautiful Tabor v-neck and Albion jacket patterns I received in my gift bag, thank you Peggy & @saraimitnick! Thanks for such a sweet evening everyone! 💛 #portlandfrocktails #sewing #portlandsewing #dresseseverywhere PS – finished sewing my dress at 5:40, my 4th #charmeddress by Betsy Ross, this one in @alexiamarcelleabegg’s soft & beautiful Sienna rayon from @fabricdepot 💙
Here I am smack in the middle wearing the shirt and vest with the Anna Allen Persephone Pants, laughing with my own Ocean’s 8 crew of Portland Frocktails ladies, who, let’s face it, are my real life heroes.
Do you have the crow’s eye for fashion too? Or are you better at sticking to a defined style?
6 thoughts on “Sew Style Hero: Ocean’s 8”
You look SO fierce and hit the nail on the head with the look you were going for. I LOVE every piece of that outfit.
Thank you!
As soon as I saw the title of this post, I was like, “Becky wrote this.”
Haha! For what I lack in defined fashion, I make up for in defined voice!
Loved reading your story of inspiration and clothing as a reflection of mood – closer to clothing as “costume” as opposed to a reflection of self. Clothing should be fun too and you remind us of that so well in your story and pictures 🙂 Thank you!
Exactly. Gotta eat and be clothed. Might as well have fun with the basic necessities of life.