Sew Style Hero: Ocean’s 8

My name is Becky, and I’m a fashion commitment-phobe. Life is a smorgasborg and I want to WEAR IT ALL.

When I saw the Ocean 8 press & advertising photos of Cate Blanchett’s character, I knew I had to make some menswear-inspired clothes. Next week, I’ll completely change my mind and go Helena Bonham Carter, and so on, but this week, I’m ALL CATE.

There have been a few photos leaked from the set, so I got to work getting the essence, but still have to run kids to soccer practice & buy milk, you know? Me vamped out getting a loaf of bread & kitty litter might get awkward.

But a vest, a button up, some skinny pants & way too much eyeliner? I can do that.

Going for my best tough look!

We’ve got some practical heels…not too crazy…

Closet Case Patterns Skinny Ginger jeans – super dark rinse and unhemmed for the extra long effect. Large sunglasses are a must of course!

The menswear Belvedere waistcoat by Thread Theory. I made Variation 1 without the side vents, removed the broad back curve and deepened the back darts. I may tweak the neckline and armscyes a bit more in future versions, but I’m pretty happy with it. Fully lined makes it so easy to slip off and show the lining. I used a cotton twill for the outside, and a rayon lining.

Button up blouse is mostly a Grainline Archer, completely flat-felled arms, and French seamed everywhere else in a poly-chiffon with re-used pearl shell buttons harvested from an old shirt.

I free-hand hacked the neckline down to a V, and added a tie-neck.

I made the jeans at the end of last year, but the vest and shirt have been a fun add on. They’re a lot more versatile than even shown above. I can throw the vest over a t-shirt if I want to go more Sandra Bullock, or wear the blouse with a skirt if I want to go more Anne Hathaway, or…you get the idea.

Here I am smack in the middle wearing the shirt and vest with the Anna Allen Persephone Pants, laughing with my own Ocean’s 8 crew of Portland Frocktails ladies, who, let’s face it, are my real life heroes.

Do you have the crow’s eye for fashion too? Or are you better at sticking to a defined style?